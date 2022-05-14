Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel Free Fight Live Stream on YouTube

Golden Boy Promotions heads to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California for Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel on Saturday night, May 14.

The event will stream live on DAZN and a FREE preliminary undercard with four fights will be shown live on Golden Boy Boxing’s YouTube Channel before the main card.

Zurdo Ramirez is an undefeated former super-middleweight world champion from Mexico and like Canelo Alvarez he is looking to be embraced by the Mexican and American fight fans as a superstar.

Zurdo hasn’t achieved the level of fame that his countryman receives but he believes in time if he keeps winning and promoted properly by Oscar De La Hoya he can become a big name in boxing.

The tall southpaw will take on German boxer Dominic Boesel who is looking to make a name for himself in the USA and is coming to pull off the upset.

Before the main event, fight fans will be treated to a four-fight preliminary undercard and countdown show on YouTube. The event will feature up and coming fighters from the Golden Boy Promotions stable.

The next superstar could be fighting on the preliminary show so make sure to tune in to check them out.

The event is promoted by Golden Boy in association with Zurdo Promotions and SES Boxing and sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.”

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: ZURDO vs. BOESEL PRELIMS UNDERCARD

Super Featherweight – Jorge Chavez vs. Eduardo Melendez

Featherweight – Japhethlee Llamido vs. Edgar Figueroa

Lightweight – Carlos Nava vs. Yampier Hernandez

Light Heavyweight – Kareem Hackett vs. Josue Obando

The Preliminary Live Stream on May 14, 2022 starts at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on YouTube



Upload by Golden Boy Promotions

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel main card airs on DAZN 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT following the Free Fight Live Stream on YouTube.

