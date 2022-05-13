How To Watch Tony Yoka vs Martin Bakole Fight Live Stream Online May 14

Undefeated French Heavyweight prospect, Tony Yoka, returns to action on Saturday night May 14, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France against Congolese fighter Martin Bakole.

The 30-year-old Yoka, won Olympic gold for France at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil in the super heavyweight division.

The Frenchman turned pro in 2017 and has been undefeated with 11 wins, no losses and 9 wins by knockout.

On Saturday he will look to continue his unbeaten streak and inch closer to contender status and hopefully a world title shot.

Bakole (17-1, 13 KOs) is a hard hitting heavyweight who comes from the Congo and at 28 years old he is still in his prime and is looking to upset Yoka and push forward with his boxing career.

Bakole only has one professional defeat and that was by knockout to US Olympian Michael Hunter in 2018.

The undercard includes Sofiane Oumiha (1-0, 1 KO) and undefeated two-time French Olympian who claimed the silver in the 2016 Rio Games in her second professional fight going up against undefeated Mevy Boufoudi (8-0, 3 KOs) in an 8-round lightweight bout.

Unbeaten French light prospect Christ ‘Little T’ Esabe (11-0, 3 KOs) takes on Sander Diaz (13-8-1, 9 KOs) of Venezuela in an 8-round lightweight contest.

Victor Yoka younger brother of Tony Yoka will make his professional boxing debut on the undercard and the top amateur fighter will fight in the lightweight division in a 6-rounder against Gurami Kurtanidze.

How To Watch Yoka vs. Bakole Live Online



The fight will be shown in the United States on ESPN+ via Live Stream Online at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.

For more information on how to watch Saturday’s fight and other upcoming sporting events visit: https://plus.espn.com/

