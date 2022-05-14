Live Stream: Zurdo Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel Free Fight Card Prelims Video

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel is about to take place in Ontario, California on Saturday night as part of the Golden Boy Promotions boxing event broadcast on DAZN live streaming service.

Ramirez is the undefeated favorite heading into tonight’s light heavyweight attraction and the challenger coming all the way form Germany is Dominic Boesel.

Boesel isn’t well known in the USA, but he doesn’t feel worried about fighting away from home because he trusts in his boxing skills and ability.

For Zurdo Ramirez he has the pressure to shine bright on Saturday night because Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez was upset by Dmitry Bivol, so Zurdo feels he now has the opportunity to become another big star in Mexican boxing.

Golden Boy Promotions will live stream a Free four fight undercard on their YouTube page.

The Prelim Fight Card will feature rising stars and prospects from Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy roster.

Golden Boy, Zurdo Promotions and SES Boxing are promoting tonight’s stellar boxing event.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Jorge Chavez vs. Eduardo Melendez

Featherweight – Japhethlee Llamido vs. Edgar Figueroa

Lightweight – Carlos Nava vs. Yampier Hernandez

Light Heavyweight – Kareem Hackett vs. Josue Obando

The Zurdo vs. Boesel Live Stream undercard will begin at 1:30 PM PT on May 14, 2022 and the main card will be broadcast on the subscription based streaming service DAZN at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Golden Boy Fight Night: Zurdo vs. Boesel Prelim Live Stream Video



