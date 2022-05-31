Luis “Koreano” Torres vs Diego “Cuchis” Andrade Live Stream on UFC Fight Pass June 2

Undefeated Luis “Koreano” Torres (15-0, 10 KOs) will take on late replacement Diego “Cuchis” Andrade (14-6-2, 1 KO) in the championship final of the inaugural World Cup Boxing Series 4-man lightweight tournament on June 2nd at the Palenque de la Expo in Obregón, Sonora, Mexico.

The main event is set for 10-rounds in the 135-pound division and will also have an undercard of young up and coming undefeated Mexican prospects. The “WCBS 4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” is presented by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions, and it will be live streamed on UFC FIGHT PASS.

MAIN EVENT – WCBS “4-MAN LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT” – CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL VACANT WBC LATINO LIGHTEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (10 Rounds)

Luis “Koreano” Torres (15-0, 9 KOs), Cuidad Obregón, Sonora, México vs. Diego “Cuchis” Andrade (14-6-2, 1 KO), Victoria Durango, Durango, México

CO-FEATURE – LIGHTWEIGHTS (8 Rounds)

Brayan “Zama” Zamarripa (10-1, 3 KOs), Ensenada, Baja California, México vs. Yasir Marmolijo Rojas (7-0-2, 5 KOs), León, Guanajuato, México

LIGHTWEIGHTS – (6 Rounds)

Marco Cota Moreno (6-0, 4 KOs), Empalme, Sonora, México vs. Juan Leonel “La Vitola” Ortega Resendez (4-2-1, 2 KOs), Mexicali, Baja California, México

LIGHTWEIGHTS (4 Rounds)

Pedro Peñuñuri Borgaro (2-0, 1 KO), Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, México vs. Héctor Ávila Lozano (1-0, 1 KO), El Fuerte, Sinaloa, México

(card subject to change)

EVENT PROMO VIDEO:

WHERE: Palenque de la Expo in Obregón Sonora, México

WHEN: Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 10:00/7:00 p.m. ET/PT

PROMOTERS: RJJ Boxing Promotions, De La O Promotions, and World Cup Boxing Series

LIVE STREAM: Streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, boxing starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com

BROADCASTERS: Beto Duran (blow-by-blow) and former world champion Oscar Valdez (color commentator)

RING ANNOUNCER: Emmanuel Morales

INFORMATION:

Websites: http://www.RoyJonesJrBoxing.com, www.ufcfightpass.com

Facebook: /UFCFightPass, /WorldCupBoxingSeries

Twitter: @UFCFightPass, @RoyjonesJRfa, @RoyJonesJrOfficial

Instagram: @UFCFightPass, @WorldCup_Boxing_Series, @RoyJonesJrBoxing

