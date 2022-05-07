Ryan Rozicki vs Yamil Peralta Fight Live Stream on TyC Sports

Ryan Rozicki vs. Yamil Peralta takes place at the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada on Saturday, May 7, 2022 and is promoted by Three lions promotions .

Sydney Forks native Ryan Rozicki returns to action after his action packed WBC bridgerweight title bout with Oscar Rivas.

Rozicki fought Rivas for the inaugural WBC bridgerweight championship and lost by unanimous decision in a back and forth battle. Rozicki said he was spent after the fight and his body suffered acute kidney failure.

After suffering his first professional loss to Riva, the hard hitting 27-year-old former cruiserweight contender is ready to step back into the ring and get another crack at the belt, and he will need to beat undefeated Argentine fighter Yamil Peralta in an eliminator bout.

Yamil Peralta is an undefeated fighter from Argentina and he will be in hostile territory to try to pull off the upset against the hometown fighter.

In the co-main event undefeated women’s super welterweight Carolyn Redmond will take on Simone Da Silva.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Ryan Rozicki vs Yamil Alberto Peralta

Women’s Super Welterweight – Carolyn Redmond vs Simone Aparecida da Silva

Lightweight – Pedro Bernal Rodriguez vs Andres Balderas

Middleweight – Jake Daoust vs Juan Adrian Monzon

Light Welterweight – Lucas Bahdi vs Rodolfo Flores Moreno

Super Featherweight – Tison Cave vs Aramis Solis

Super Middleweight – John Michael Bianco vs Ivan Banach

Super Welterweight – Matt Macintyre vs Jeff Knight

Ryan Rozicki vs Yamil Peralta takes place on Saturday May 7, 2022 at 08:00 PM ET/PT on TyC Sports in Argentina.

