Video: Jermell Charlo stops Brian Castano in round 10 to become undisputed king

The much anticipated rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano on May 14 lived up to the hype, the fight was filled with back and forth action and had the crowd at the Dignity Sports Park in Carson, California enjoying the high stakes fight for the undisputed crown at 154 lbs.

The fight started with Charlo on the backfoot and Castano moving forward pressuring the fight just like he did in the first fight which ended in a Draw.

Charlo came into the fight in shape and leaner and it showed in the fight because he was constantly moving and wasn’t tired, his gas tank was amazing and also was his beard because he took a lot of the power shots of Castano and just smiled and shook them off.

The Argentine fighter who entered the ring with his WBO title was doing extremely well in cutting off the ring and applying pressure to try to break down Charlo, but the lion in the Charlo showed and he had no quit in him constantly trading hooks anytime Castano would throw his flurries.

The fight reached the tenth round with Charlo intelligently adapting to Castano’s pace and finding openings, while Castano went in close Charlo landed a short sharp left hand that wobbled Castano bad and sent him down hurt.

Castano beat the count but was still clearly hurt and wobbling, the ref allowed the fight to continue and Charlo jumped on Castano and finished the show sending him down again and this time the ref saw enough and waved it off.

Charlo made history and became the undisputed champion at junior middleweight holding all four titles the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF.

This win on Saturday night solidifies Charlo as one of the top 5 pound for pound boxers in the sport.

VIDEO: Jermell Charlo KOs Brian Castano With Power Left Hook In Round 10



Video upload by SHOWTIME Sports

