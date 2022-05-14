Watch Jaron Ennis vs Custio Clayton fight live on Charlo vs Castano 2 card

One of the most feared young welterweight’s in boxing is Jaron “Boots” Ennis and he is going to showcase his skills tonight against Custio Clayton at Dignity Health Sports Complex in Carson, California as the co-feature to the anticipated Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano junior middleweight championship rematch.

Ennis, 24, comes from Philadelphia and is a Philly fighter who is known for his heavy hands and exciting offensive boxing. He is relentless when he has his opponent hurt he goes for the finish and it shows in his KO ratio 26 of his 28 wins have come by knockout.

The undefeated rising star is so confident in his abilities he believes he can defeat Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. and is eager to land a championship shot in a year or two.

The question is whether or not the top welterweights are willing to risk their record against a young and hungry puncher like Ennis? For now all Ennis can do is win and fight and beat whoever they put in front of him in impressive fashion until the time comes where he gets to fight for a world title.

Tonight Ennis will take on a fellow undefeated welterweight in six-time Canadian national champion Custio Clayton.

Clayton is 34 years old and fought in the 2012 Olympics representing Canada, he is best known for fighting the hard hitting former champion Sergey Lipinets to a Draw in a fight some say he won.

Tonight he will be in against a fighter ten years younger and who is heavily favored to beat him by knockout. This will be a huge moment for the Canadian boxer, if he is able to defeat the hyped up welterweight it could finally give him the notice he deserves and hopefully get him to a title shot.

Showtime Championship Boxing: Charlo vs. Castano II, Ennis vs. Clayton Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Showtime.

