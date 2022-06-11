BKFC Fight Night Jackson 2: Belcher vs Tate Free Fight Live Stream Prelims

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Jackson, Mississippi with BKFC Fight Night Jackson 2: Alan Belcher vs. Frank Tate on June 11 at the Jackson Convention Complex.

The main event features former UFC star and Mixed Martial Arts veteran, Alan Belcher, taking on heavyweight slugger “Big” Frank Tate in a heavyweight showdown.

Belcher used to fight at low as 170 pounds welterweight division in the UFC and since retiring from MMA in 2013, he tried his hand at boxing and eventually signed a multi-fight contract with the BKFC several years later.

Belcher also transformed his physique he is now a muscular and powerful heavyweight. He also has very good boxing ability and believes he can become a champion in this new rising combative sport.

Tate pulled off a shocking upset when he knocked out former BKFC heavyweight champion Joey Beltran in April of 2022, now several weeks later in June he will challenge Belcher to a toe to toe battle.

Before the main card, fight fans will be treated to a FREE two-fight prelim show.

BKFC Fight Night Jackson 2 Prelims

Jordan Pedreia vs Kobe Bowen

Tim Hester vs Christian Torres

The Free Fight preliminary show will be broadcast via live stream on BKFC’s YouTube channel and the BKTV App online.

The event will start at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, June 11, 2022.



