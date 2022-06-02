George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney, Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte Fight Live Stream on June 4

Top Rank Presents the Undisputed Lightweight World Championship From Down Under with Main Event Clash of Unbeaten Titleholders Kambosos Jr. vs. Haney.

LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ this Saturday, June 4 , 2022 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT from Melbourne, Australia.

Undercard Streams Exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT Co-Feature Features Bantamweights Moloney vs. Palicte.

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will feature a world class tripleheader of Top Rank action LIVE this Saturday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The lightweight main event sees Australia’s “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr., WBO/WBA/IBF/WBC Franchise/Ring Magazine lightweight world champion, face WBC world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney in one the most significant boxing match in Australian history.

Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in 2013, fighting his first 11 bouts in Australia before embarking on a road warrior existence to accomplish his goal of winning the lightweight world title. Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) turned pro less than a month after his 17th birthday and was picked as the ESPN.com 2019 Knockout of the Year.

In the co-feature, former world champion Australian Jason Moloney (23-2 18 KOs) will battle world title challenger Filipino Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the WBO International and WBC Silver bantamweight titles.

On location ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analyst, and Mark Kriegel will serve as reporter.

Undercard on ESPN+

The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:30 p.m. and features a host of Australian talent including Taylah Robertson (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Sarah Higginson (3-1, 1 KO).

After the main event, ESPN+ will have additional fight action, with former world champion Andrew Moloney (23-2, 15 KOs) featured in a junior bantamweight battle against Alexander Espinoza (21-3-2, 8 KOs).

Main Card and Prelims Fight Line-Up:

After Main Event Card ESPN+ Live Stream (12:20 AM ET/PT)

Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza

Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda

Main Card on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Live Stream (9:00 PM ET/PT)

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney (IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO Titles)

Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte

David Nyika vs. Karim Maatalla

Hemi Ahio vs. Christian Ndzie Tsoye

Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne

Prelims on ESPN+ (7:30 PM ET/PT)

Isaias Sette vs. Luke Gersbeck

Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins

Taylah Robertson vs. Sarah Higginson

Yoel Angeloni vs. Ken Aitken

Like this: Like Loading...