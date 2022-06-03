George Kambosos vs Devin Haney Live Stream Weigh-In Video

The battle for the undisputed lightweight champion of the world is just around the corner when unified WBA/WBO/IBF and Ring Magazine champion “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. takes on WBC lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on June 4th.

The two undefeated champions must first make the 135 lbs weight limit or else they will be stripped of their titles and fined for failure to make the contracted weight.

Both boxers are young and in shape so the weight won’t be an issue and this will be the biggest fight in Australia for some time, it is one of those historical moments where an undisputed champion is crowned and it will be a packed crowd there to root on their local hero George Kambosos.

Somebodies undefeated record will have to go, and the victor will be crowned the king of the lightweight division. The event is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Ferocious Promotions, Top Rank Promotions, Devin Haney Promotions, Duco Events and TEG Sport. ESPN will handle the broadcasting in the United States.

Fight fans can watch the official weigh-in live stream for Kambosos vs Haney on Top Ranks YouTube Channel.

The fight weigh-in takes place on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The fight will air the following day on June 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ Live Stream Online.



Video upload by Top Rank

Like this: Like Loading...