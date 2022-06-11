How to Watch Celebrity Boxing: Blac Chyna vs Alysia Magen Fight Stream Online

The popular reality TV star Blac Chyna will be going toe to toe with Instagram fitness model Alysia Magen in the main event of the BitCoinRodney The Official Celebrity Boxing – South Florida Rumble Card on June 11th Live Stream on FITE TV.

Former UFC champion Rashad Evans will referee the Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen fight, and the card will also feature other celebrity match-ups.

The co-main event pits Ojani Noa the ex-husband of actress and super star Jennifer “J-Lo” Lopez against Cisco Rosado who just beat Peter Gunz in his last Celeb boxing match.

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny Rock will take on hip hop legend Benzino, and the son of the Kimbo Slice, Kevin Ferguson Jr. will fight Headkrack.

The celebrity announcer for the card will be hip hop icon Flavor Flav, and the celebrity commentator will be Omarosa, with special appearance by music producer Scott Storch.

Official Celebrity Boxing Card

Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen

Cisco Rosado vs. Ojani Noa

Headkrack vs Kevin Ferguson Jr.

Kenny Rock vs. Benzino

BitCoinRodney The Official Celebrity Boxing – South Florida Rumble Pay-Per-View will be live streamed on FITE.TV on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

For More information on how to watch the Blac Chyna vs. Alysia Magen fight visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/bitcoinrodney-south-florida-rumble/2pbaa/

