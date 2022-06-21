How to Watch Erik Bazinyan vs. Marcelo Coceres Fight Live Stream on June 23

On Thursday night, Montreal will be amped up for Quebec National Day with an Eye of the Tiger boxing card stacked with loads of action, and headlined by undefeated Erik Bazinyan and Steven Butler in the co-main event.
In the main event of the evening undefeated Armenian super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan (27-0-0, 21 KOs) will put his unblemished record on the line against a very tough and durable foe Marcelo Esteban Coceres (30-3-1, 16 KOs) of Argentina.
Bazinyan has knocked out 12 of his last 13 opponents and is eager to put on a show in front of adoring fans. He will be in tough against Coceres who is a huge step up and is hungry to pull off the upset.
In the co-main event fan favorite Steven Butler (29-3-1, 25 KOs) will take on fellow Canadian Brandon Brewer (25-1-2, 11 KOs) in an exciting 10-round middleweight contest. Butler packs power and wants to keep climbing the ladder for a title shot.
Also seeing action on the card is undefeated rising star Artem Oganesyan (13-0, 11 KOs), he will take on Mexican Dante Jardon (34-8, 25 KOs) in a light middleweight 10-round bout.
Fight Card
Erik Bazinyan vs. Marcelo Coceres
Steven Butler vs. Brandon Brewer
Artem Oganesyan vs. Dante Jardon
Yves Ulysse Jr. vs. Facundo Arce
Avery Martin-Duval vs. Luis Reyes Carmona
Luis Santana vs. Sergio Hernandez
Leila Beaudoin vs. Amel Anouar
Hamza Khabbaz vs. Marco Chino Villa
Mary Spencer vs. Chris Namus
Venue: Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Promoter: Eye of the Tiger Management
Date and Time: Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT
TV/Live Stream: PunchingGrace.com
To watch the fight stream online fans can order it on punchinggrace.com.