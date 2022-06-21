How to Watch Erik Bazinyan vs. Marcelo Coceres Fight Live Stream on June 23

On Thursday night, Montreal will be amped up for Quebec National Day with an Eye of the Tiger boxing card stacked with loads of action, and headlined by undefeated Erik Bazinyan and Steven Butler in the co-main event.

In the main event of the evening undefeated Armenian super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan (27-0-0, 21 KOs) will put his unblemished record on the line against a very tough and durable foe Marcelo Esteban Coceres (30-3-1, 16 KOs) of Argentina.

Bazinyan has knocked out 12 of his last 13 opponents and is eager to put on a show in front of adoring fans. He will be in tough against Coceres who is a huge step up and is hungry to pull off the upset.

In the co-main event fan favorite Steven Butler (29-3-1, 25 KOs) will take on fellow Canadian Brandon Brewer (25-1-2, 11 KOs) in an exciting 10-round middleweight contest. Butler packs power and wants to keep climbing the ladder for a title shot.

Also seeing action on the card is undefeated rising star Artem Oganesyan (13-0, 11 KOs), he will take on Mexican Dante Jardon (34-8, 25 KOs) in a light middleweight 10-round bout.

Fight Card

Erik Bazinyan vs. Marcelo Coceres

Steven Butler vs. Brandon Brewer

Artem Oganesyan vs. Dante Jardon

Yves Ulysse Jr. vs. Facundo Arce

Avery Martin-Duval vs. Luis Reyes Carmona

Luis Santana vs. Sergio Hernandez

Leila Beaudoin vs. Amel Anouar

Hamza Khabbaz vs. Marco Chino Villa

Mary Spencer vs. Chris Namus

Venue: Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger Management

Date and Time: Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: PunchingGrace.com

To watch the fight stream online fans can order it on punchinggrace.com.

