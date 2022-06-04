How to Watch George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney Fight Stream Online

The George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney undisputed lightweight world championship and biggest fight in Australian boxing will come to the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on June 4 (US), June 5 (AUS) and it will be live streamed and broadcast on various platforms for the world to see.

Kambosos and Haney are ready to see who is the best 135 pound fighter in the world and will put their titles and unbeaten records on the line, the winner will own all four sanctioning body titles (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF) to stamp their name in the history books as one of the few fighters to become undisputed champion in a division.

The event is stacked with fights including a bantamweight co-main event between Australia’s own Jason Moloney and Filipino Aston Palicte, and heavyweight’s Junior Fa and Lucas Browne will trade power punches in a fight that could end in a KO early.

Jason Moloney (23-2 18 KOs) and Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) are at a crossroads in their career and both are 31 years of age and former title challengers who failed to capture a world title in their title bids, they will square off in a 10-round bantamweight fight right before the main event.

Junior Fa was a top heavyweight contender out of New Zealand and is looking to bounce back after his lone defeat to fellow New Zealander and former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

Lucas Browne is a former world champion who comes from Auburn, New South Wales, Australia and at the age of 43 wants to give it one last try and tonight he will see if he still has what it takes to contend for a world title.

Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney (WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC titles)

Bantamweight – Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte

Heavyweight – Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne

Junior Middleweight – Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins

Women’s Junior Bantamweight – Taylah Robertson vs. Sarah Higginson

Welterweight – Yoel Angeloni vs. Ken Aitken

After Main Event Card

Junior Bantamweight – Andrew Moloney vs. Alexander Espinoza

Light Middleweight – Amari Jones vs. Ankush Hooda

How To Watch Kambosos vs. Haney Online

The Kambosos vs. Haney lightweight championship bout will take place on Saturday June 4, 2022 USA, and Sunday June 5, in Australia.

The start times will be 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the USA / 2:00 am BST in the UK/ 11:00 am AEST in Australia.

The fight will be broadcast on TV on ESPN in the USA and various live streaming platforms.

In the USA ESPN+ will live stream the event online, https://plus.espn.com/top-rank

In the UK Sky Sports will broadcast the event, https://www.sky.com/tv/sports

In Australia KAYO will broadcast and live stream the event, https://mainevent.kayosports.com.au/boxing/kambosos-vs-haney

