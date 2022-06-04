How to Watch Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina, Skye Nicolson Fight Live Stream Online

Japanese 130 pound champion Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs) will travel to his opponents country to defend his IBF super featherweight title when he takes on unbeaten challenger Joe Cordina (14-0, 8 KOs) of Wales in a stacked Matchroom Boxing card on June 4.

The co-main event pairs Faroukh Kourbanov and Zelfa Barrett in a 12 round super featherweight contest for Kourbanov’s European 130 lbs title.

The card will also feature top women’s prospect Skye Nicolson of Australia continuing her journey in the featherweight division against Gabriela Bouvier.

Ogawa won the IBF title in 2021 when he shocked and beat South African Azinga Fuzile for the vacant title, this will be the first title defense for the Japanese champ and he will be in against an unbeaten and hungry challenger.

Cordina will be motivated and inspired when he steps into the ring in front of thousands of fans rooting him on to win a world title against Ogawa. He will have the support of his country but he will need to fight the best fight of his life to defeat Ogawa and finally become a world champion on Saturday night.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight Championship – Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina (IBF title)

Super Featherweight – Faroukh Kourbanov vs. Zelfa Barrett

Light Welterweight – Dalton Smith vs. Mauro Perouene

Women’s Featherweight – Skye Nicolson vs. Gabriela Bouvier

Super Bantamweight – Gamal Yafai vs. Sean Cairns

How to Watch Ogawa vs Cordina live online

The Kenichi Ogawa vs Joe Cordina IBF super featherweight championship takes place at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT and viewers can learn how to watch the live stream of the event online at DAZN.com.

