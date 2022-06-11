Jaime Munguia vs Jimmy Kelly Fight Stream Live Online on Saturday

Jaime Munguia will take on Jimmy Kelly in a super middleweight bout live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday night, Live on DAZN.

Munguia is a former light middleweight champion and currently undefeated with a vicious knockout record. He is a fast rising star and one of Mexico’s best boxers, trained by the famous hall of famer Erik Morales, he is learning to improve his boxing skills and not just win fights on punching power.

Tonight the Mexican star will aim to please a large audience of adoring fans as he takes on British contender Jimmy Kelly in a 10-round contest at 168-pounds.

Kelly isn’t expected to win, but he could shock the world and that would be one of the greater upsets in boxing, but Munguia wants to finish him in impressive fashion to put on a show and make a statement to the champions in the division that he is just as fierce at the higher weight division.

Tonight’s event is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and will be broadcast international by DAZN.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Jaime Munguia vs. Jimmy Kelly

Lightweight – Oscar Duarte vs. Mark Bernaldez

Women’s Minimumweight Championship – Yokasta Valle vs. Lorraine Villalobos (IBF title)

Super Weltereight – Evan Sanchez vs. Carlos Ortiz, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Middleweight – Carlos Ocampo vs. Vicente Martin Rodriguez

Light Welterweight – Alejandro Reyes vs. Moises Flores

Lightweight – Japhethlee Llamido vs. Saul Eduardo Hernandez

Super Welterweight – Jorge Estrada vs. Hassan Coleman

Venue: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Date and Time: Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

