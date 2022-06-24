Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Mark Anthony Barriga Fight Stream Live Online

ProBox presents a WBO junior flyweight world championship bout Jonathan “Bomb” Gonzalez vs. Mark Anthony “Da Baby Boy” Barriga live from the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida on Friday, June 24.

Gonzalez, 31, is a southpaw from Caguas, Puerto Rico and is the current WBO junior flyweight world champion. He won the title when he beat Mexican Elwin Soto via split decision on last year.

This will be the first defense of the WBO title for Gonzalez and he will be in with a formidable challenger.

Barriga, 29, is an Olympia who represented the Philippines at the 2012 Olympic games in London. He didn’t medal at the event but he was able to inspire a lot of young Filipino boxers to take up amateur boxing.

The Filipino southpaw turned pro in 2016 and was able to land a world title shot in 2018 for the vacant IBF mini flyweight title against Carlos Licona, he would lose by split decision but wasn’t deterred by the close loss.

On Friday the two southpaws will go toe to toe in the main event of the ProBox card in Florida.

Fight Card

Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez vs. Mark Anthony Barriga

Axel Aragon Vega vs. Angelino Cordova

Cruse Stewart vs. Hakim Lopez

Najee Lopez vs. Jeysson Monroy

Trinidad Vargas vs. Joshua Aarons

J. Rivera-Pizarro vs. Cesar Martinez

Jocksan Blanco vs. Ramon Esperanza

Jaycob Gomez vs. Marcello Williams

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida

Promotions: ProBox Promotions/All Star Boxing

Date and Time: June 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV/Live Stream: ProBox TV

To watch the fight via live stream and learn more about upcoming boxing events visit www.ProBoxTV.com

