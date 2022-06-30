RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass on July 14 headlined by Quinton Randall and Andrew Murphy

LAS VEGAS (June 30, 2022) – RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS returns to the Great Northwest for the first time in more than 2 years on July 14th, headlined by former USA amateur standout Quinton Randall (9-0-1, 2 KOs), at Yakima Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington.

All the action will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

“We’re excited to returning to Yakima Legends Casino,” RJJ Boxing president Lisa Veltre said. “The staff is great to work with and boxing fans there are passionate, especially about Northwest-based boxers like Andrew Murphy, who is trained by Hall of Famer Roy Jones, Jr. Headliner Quinton Randall is a rising star who is in tough against Ivan Pandzic.”

“I’m very delighted to be training Andrew Murphy,” Jones added. “It’s so good to be bringing him back to his hometown for his first title fight. It’s a small title but it’s still a title. I’m very happy to be part of his journey with him and look forward to big things from him in the future.”

The 31-year-old Randall, fighting out of Houston, is the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) USNBC Silver champion, who faces Ivan “Cobra” Pandzic 14-1-1 (8 KOs) in the 8-round main event in a non-title fight.

Randall captured a gold medal at he prestigious 2016 USA Nationals, silver at the 2017 USA Nationals and 2017 Pan American Games, and he reached the quarterfinals of the 2017 World Championships.

In the 8-round co-feature event, local favorite Andrew Murphy will put his undefeated record on the line against Isiah Jones (9-6, 3 KOs), of Detroit, for the vacant National Boxing Association (NBA) Americas Middleweight Championship.

Washington State intra-rivals William Hernandez (8-2, 5 KOs), of Burien, and Wapato super lightweight Magarito Hernandez (2-2-1) – no relations – throwdown in an 8-round bout, while middleweights Joseph Aguilar (2-0-1, 1 KO) and Alarenz Reynolds (1-1) battle in a 4-round match to open the UFC FIGHT PASS live stream.

Fighting on the non-UFC FIGHT PASS segment of the card are welterweight Chris Johnson (7-0, 1 KO) vs. Devonte McDonald (1-1), lightweight Bryan Sanchez (1-0, 1 KO) vs. pro debuting Dyllon Cervantes, and light heavyweight Nick Mills (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Kelton Hall (2-1, 1 KO).

Tickets are reasonably priced at $90.00, $65.00, and $45.00 and available for purchase on site at the Legends Gift Shop, or by going online to https://www.ticketmaster.com/legends-casino-event-center-tickets-toppenish/venue/123450.

Doors open at 5 p.m. PT, first fight at 6 p.m. PT, and UFC FIGHT PASS starts at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

INFORMATION:

Websites: http://www.RoyJonesJrBoxing.com, www.legendscasino.com, www.ufcfightpass.com

Facebook: /RJJBoxing /LegendsCasinoHotel /UFCFightPass,

Twitter: @RoyjonesJRfa @RoyJonesJrOfficial @YNLegendsCasino @UFCFightPass,

Instagram: @RoyJonesJrBoxing @UFCFightPass

