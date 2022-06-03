Two-Part Blood, Sweat & Tears: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. Premieres on Sunday, June 5th

Part One Debuts Sunday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on ESPNEWS

Part Two Debuts Sunday, June 12, at 1:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2

Blockbuster Top Rank Light Heavyweight Title Unification Showdown Airs Live On Saturday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Beterbiev vs. Smith, Jr., is a two-part series that goes inside the fight camps of WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) and WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith, Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) ahead of their title unification bout Saturday, June 18, from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The two half-hour specials debut Sunday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPNEWS and Sunday, June 12, at 1:30 a.m. ET on ESPN2, respectively. Both shows will reair multiple times on ESPNEWS and ESPN2 leading up to the much-anticipated fight. They will also be available after their initial airing on-demand on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

Beterbiev is boxing’s only active world champion in any weight division with a perfect 100% knockout rate, and Long Island’s own Joe Smith, Jr., is a construction and tree-service laborer by day and world champion knockout artist by night. This high-stakes fight promises to feature plenty of action between two of the sport’s most dangerous punchers.

In addition to the Beterbiev-Smith, Jr. main event, the telecast includes a 10-round featherweight co-feature between Robeisy Ramirez (9-1, 5 Kos) and Abraham Nova (21-0, 15 KOs).

Beterbiev-Smith, Jr., and Ramirez-Nova will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The undercard will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Like this: Like Loading...