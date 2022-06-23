Watch Erik Bazinyan vs Marcelo Coceres Fight Stream Live Online

Eye of the Tiger Management will host a big boxing card on Quebec National Day featuring undefeated Canadian-Armenian super middleweight Erik Bazinyan in the main event going up against veteran Marcelo Esteban Coceres of Argentina. The June 23rd event will also have hard hitting Canadian Steven Butler in the co-main.

Erik Bazinyan (27-0-0, 21 KOs) is a 27-year-old contender in the super middleweight division and he is one of the best Canadian fighters who is on the cusp of becoming a champion. The Armenian born Canadian, is eager to land his first title opportunity but understands he needs to keep winning in impressive fashion.

Marcelo Esteban Coceres (30-3-1, 16 KOs) is a very tough Argentine fighter who has only 3 losses to his record against top competition. In his first title shot Coceres fought WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders and put up a valient effort but eventually lost by KO in the 11th round.

Tonight Coceres will test the young undefeated Canadian-Armenian rising star, and this will be a great test for Bazinyan to see where he is at in the division.

Steven Butler (29-3-1, 25 KOs) face fellow Canadian Brandon Brewer (25-1-2, 11 KOs) in a middleweight attraction set for 10 rounds.

Butler is only 26 years old and despite suffering two back to back stoppage losses he isn’t losing focus on bouncing back from them.

In 2019 he took on Japanese WBA champion Ryota Murata and eventually lost by TKO, it was his biggest moment and first title opportunity.

He would lose by TKO in his next fight to Jose de Jesus Macias but bounced back with a stoppage of Hector Manuel Zepeda in his most recent bout.

Tonight Butler will take on a very game Canadian opponent in Brandon Brewer and hopes to continue his journey to another world title fight.

Eye of the Tiger Fight Card

Erik Bazinyan vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres (Main Event)

Steven Butler vs. Brandon Brewer

Artem Oganesyan vs. Dante Jardon

Yves Ulysse Jr. vs. Facundo Arce

Avery Martin-Duval vs. Luis Reyes Carmona

Luis Santana vs. Sergio Hernandez

Leila Beaudoin vs. Amel Anouar

Hamza Khabbaz vs. Marco Chino Villa

Mary Spencer vs. Chris Namus

Erik Bazinyan vs. Marcelo Coceres takes place at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

The fight live stream is available online through punchinggrace.com

