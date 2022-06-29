Watch Liam Wilson vs. Matias Rueda, Paulo Aokuso vs. Robert Berridge Live Stream Online

No Limit Boxing heads to the Brisbane Convention Centre on Wednesday night, for a loaded fight card with Liam Wilson and Paulo Aokuso headlining as main and co-main events.

Also on the card is a special attraction fight between NRL Broncos teammates Ben Hannant and Justin Hodges in a heavyweight clash with the victor ready to take on Paul Gallen next.

Liam Wilson (10-1, 7 KO) of Australia and Matias Rueda (37-1, 32 KO) of Argentina will be the main attraction of Wednesday’s No Limit on Fox card, and this will be Wilson’s toughest test.

Wilson is already ranked in the top ten contenders in the WBO super featherweight division and he could have taken an easier opponent but he is putting himself in with a very dangerous puncher with more fight experience.

Rueda is going to come into the fight as the underdog and going to his opponents country he will also likely have to worry about hometown judging, but the Argentine slugger is confident his power and experience will be too much for the young Wilson.

Paulo Aokuso made his pro boxing debut in April of 2022 and for his second opponent he is taking on a fighter who has way 30 fights and experience in Robert Berridge of New Zealand.

The 25-year-old light heavyweight Aokuso wants no easy fights and dreams of becoming one of the biggest stars in Aussie boxing but first he must beat Berridge to continue his road to stardom.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Liam Wilson vs. Matias Rueda

Heavyweight – Justin Hodges vs. Ben Hannant

Light Heavyweight – Paulo Aokuso vs. Robert Berridge

Women’s Bantamweight – Shannon O’Connell vs. Sarah Higginson

Middleweight – Ben Hussain vs. Wes Capper

Light Welterweight – Jake Wyllie vs. Patrick Clark

Women’s Catchweight (150 lbs) – Ella Boot vs. Stephanie Mfongwot

Venue: Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane, Australia

Promotions: No Limit Boxing

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM

TV/Live Stream: Fox Sports Australia, KAYO, Foxtel

