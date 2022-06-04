Where to Watch George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney Fight Live Stream Online

Australian champion “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. will put his WBO/WBA/IBF/WBC Franchise/Ring Magazine lightweight belts up against American WBC world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney in front of thousands of cheering fans at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on June 4 in the USA/June 5 in Australia.

Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) turned professional in the year 2013 and he started boxing as a chubby kid with dreams of becoming a world champion. His first professional bouts were all in his home country Australia but he knew he had to travel abroad to really become a great fighter.

His years sparring with the Filipino ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao was the turning point in his confidence. He sparred hundreds of rounds with the explosive southpaw and was able to hang with the veteran. He also won over Pacquiao’s respect and the Filipino has praised and supported Kambosos in countless interviews.

The big moment of his career came when he defeated Teofimo Lopez for the unified titles in New York, a fight where Kambosos was supposed to lose according to media and boxing pundits, but he shocked the world and won in one of the biggest upsets in recent years.

He will now be able to defend his belts and unify for the undisputed championship and do it on Australian soil which is also a big moment for Australian boxing history the first undisputed lightweight championship fight fought in the country.

Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) grew up in Oakland, California and turned at the age of 17 and currently holds the WBC 135 pound title. The undefeated 23-year-old American will need to box the perfect fight in order to win and this will be the greatest moment of his young boxing career, if he beats Kambosos in Australia he will become a huge star in boxing and said he wants to defend the titles against the best guys.

In the co-feature, Australian favorite Jason Moloney (23-2 18 KOs) takes on Filipino Aston Palicte (28-4-1, 23 KOs) in a 10-round bantamweight fight.

New Zealand heavyweight Junior Fa will take on former world champion Lucas Browne of Australia in the first bout of the main broadcast.

Kambosos vs Haney Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – George Kambosos Jr vs. Devin Haney (WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC titles)

Bantamweight – Jason Moloney vs. Aston Palicte

Heavyweight – Junior Fa vs. Lucas Browne

Junior Middleweight – Terry Nickolas vs. Lachlan Higgins

Women’s Junior Bantamweight – Taylah Robertson vs. Sarah Higginson

Welterweight – Yoel Angeloni vs. Ken Aitken

Where to Watch Kambosos-Haney Online

The fight will be shown on various media platforms and networks on June 4 in the USA and June 5 in Australia at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT in the USA.

In Australia the fight will be televised and live streamed on KAYO. In the UK the fight will bet shown on SKY Sports and in the USA it will be televised on ESPN and Live Streamed on ESPN+ for paid subscribers.

