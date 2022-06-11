Where to Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka, Shevchenko vs Santos Fight Stream Online

The UFC 275 event from Singapore is stacked with Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka, Valentina Shevchenko vs Talia Santos, Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk as the main attractions on the Pay-Per-View Live Stream on ESPN+ on June 11.

The main event pairs UFC light heavyweight champ Glover Teixeira against number one contender Jiri Prochazka of Poland in a can’t miss title fight to see if the old lion still has what it takes or the younger fighter coming up can take out the aging legend.

The co-main event has arguably the most technical women’s martial artist in the world, Valentina Shevchenko putting her UFC women’s flyweight title on the line against number one challenger Taila Santos of Brazil. Can Shevchenko maintain her championship streak or will Santos shock the world and be the one to strip the dangerous striker of her UFC gold.

The other main attraction on the card, is a rematch between two former Women’s strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and China’s Zhang Weili. The two fought to an epic war and Joanna was left with massively swollen head and Weili left the ring with the decision victory. Tonight Joanna wants revenge and the fight fans will be the winner if the two go to a battle once again.

UFC 275 Main Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Glover Teixeira (Champ) vs. Jiri Prochazka

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Valentina Shevchenko (Champ) vs. Taila Santos

Women’s Strawweight – Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Welterweight – Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho

Welterweight – Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Preliminary TV undercard on ESPN/ESPN+

Featherweight – Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Lightweight – Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Middleweight – Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

Bantamweight – Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass

Women’s Strawweight – Liang Na vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Women’s Featherweight – Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Date and Time: Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

TV and Live Stream: ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

For more information on how to watch UFC 275 PPV live stream online visit: https://plus.espn.com/ufc/ppv

