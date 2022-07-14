Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla Live on ESPN July 15 at Pechanga Casino

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ will air Top Rank boxing action live this Friday, July 15 at 9 p.m. ET from the Pechanga Summit at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

The main event showcases a battle of undefeated contenders, as Arnold Barboza Jr. (26-0, 10 KOs) takes on Puerto Rican standout Danielito Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight showdown.

The co-feature will see lightweight knockout sensation Raymond Muratalla (14-0, 12 KOs) step up in class versus Mexican contender Jair Valtierra (16-1, 8 KOs). The telecast opens with U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez, Jr (1-0, 1KO) in a six-round heavyweight special feature against Roberto Zavala Jr (2-1-1, 2 KOs). Torrez Jr. scored a knockout in his professional debut in March.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action ringside with Hall of Famer Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley as analysts; Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

Fight Fans will be entertained with the stacked Top Rank card and can watch the full fight card starting on ESPN+ and the main card on ESPN.

ESPN on Top Rank Fight Card

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jair Valtierra

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Roberto Zavala Jr.

Austin Brooks vs. Victor Saravia

Stephan Shaw vs. Bernardo Marquez

Floyd Diaz vs. Pedro Salome

Jorge Marron Jr. vs. Adrian Yung

