BKFC Fight Night Tampa 2: Jarod Grant vs Reggie Barnett FREE Fight Live Stream Prelims

BKFC Fight Night Tamp 2: Grant vs. Barnett takes place at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL on Saturday, July 23. Fans can watch a FREE live stream preliminary card on YouTube before the main card.

The main event pits unbeaten Jarod “Kid Gatti” Grant against Reggie Barnett Jr. for the 135lb Interim Bantamweight title.

Grant is 5 and 0 in Bare Knuckle boxing and currently holds the interim title since the main champion Johnny Bedford is on hiatus. Tonight he will be in with his toughest test when he takes on former title challenger Reggie Barnett Jr.

The 23-year-old Grant is part of a new breed of BKFC fighter, he is young and in his prime where as most of the competitors are older and from different combative sports backgrounds like MMA and Boxing.

The challenger tonight is Reggie Barnett Jr. is 6 and 2 in the BKFC, he most recently lost to champion Johnny Bedford, this will be his second chance at the BKFC Gold and he feels third times a charm and will use his experience to beat the young rising star.

The co-main event features undefeated light heavyweight John Michael Escoboza (8-0) against hard hitting Jared Warren in a fight that could end in a KO with both guys coming to bang and put on a show.

Main Card

Jarod Grant vs. Reggie Barnett Jr (Interim BKFC bantamweight championship)

John Michael Escoboza vs. Jared Warren

David Mundell vs. David Simpson

Rynell Riley vs. Jonny Tello

Joshua Sanchez vs. Ryan Shough

Ryan Reber vs. Rick Caruso

Stevo Morris vs. Branden Allen

Henry Williams vs. Tim Hester

FREE Live Stream Preliminary Card

Joshua Ridge vs. Justyn Martinez

Alex Tierney vs. Darrick Gates

Free Live Stream Prelims on Youtube & BKFC App begin at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Main Card on BKFC App & all streaming devices at www.BKFC.com at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT



