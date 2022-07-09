Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev 2 Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev 2 takes place at THE O2 arena in London, England on Saturday night and the bout will be live streamed on DAZN with a free fight BEFORE THE BELL broadcast on YouTube featuring a three fight card.

Chisora and Pulev first met in 2016 in Hamburg, Germany and the two fought to a split decision with Pulev raising his hand in victory. The British heavyweight believes he truly won that bout and on Saturday night he will make sure to pummel Pulev and make sure the judges don’t give him another win.

The 41-year-old Pulev and the 38-year-old Chisora have fought for world titles in the past but have never held championship gold, neither guy wants to give up on their dreams of becoming a world champion and even in their later years they still have the desire to compete for a belt.

The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and will be broadcast on DAZN sports streaming app.

Chisora vs Pulev 2 Before The Bell Fight Card

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Chris Healey

Heavyweight – Solomon Dacres vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Super Bantamweight – Yousuf Ibrahim vs. Fran Rodriguez

The Free Preliminary fight Live Stream on YouTube on Saturday, July 9, 2022 begins at 11:45 AM ET / 8:45 PM PT and the main card takes place after the Free Stream at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on DAZN.

DEREK CHISORA vs. KUBRAT PULEV 2 BEFORE THE BELL LIVESTREAM YOUTUBE VIDEO



Video upload by DAZN Boxing

