How to Watch Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia Fight Stream Live Online

On Saturday night at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Australia, undefeated Aussie cruiserweight contender Jai Opetaia challenges for his first world title against the current IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis of Latvia.

Jai Opetaia (21-0, 17 KOs) is ready to step up and will have a chance to prove himself now in his first title bid against the top cruiserweight in the world Mairis Briedis.

This will be the biggest step up in his career but the 27-year-old Samoan-Australian southpaw believes he will prevail on Saturday night and achieve his dream of becoming a world champion.

Mairis Briedis (28-1, 20 KOs) has only one professional loss in his career to current WBA/WBO/IBF world heavyweight champion Okeksandr Usyk and at age 37, he believes he is just peaking in his career and not past his prime.

He is ready to unify the titles and wants to beat the mandatory challenger Opetaia for another notch on his title defense record.

Heading into the fight the undefeated Opetaia will have the youth and crowd on his side fighting in his home country of Australia, but the Latvian Briedis doesn’t care about fighting in his opponents territory because he is extremely confidence his experience will be his advantage.

Official Fight Card

Cruiserweight Championship – Mairis Briedis vs. Jai Opetaia (IBF Title)

Middleweight – Issac Hardman vs. Beau Hartas

Light Heavyweight – Faris Chevalier vs. Conor Wallace

Super Welterweight – Joel Camilleri vs. Koen Mazoudier

Super Flyweight – Taylah Robertson vs. Yoselin Fernandez

Featherweight – Dana Coolwell vs. Lorenz Ladrada

Cruiserweight – David Nyika vs. Louis Marsters

How To Watch Breidis vs. Opetaia Fight Stream Online:

Date and Time: Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 7:00 pm AEST / 5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT

The fight is available in the United States on ESPN+ Live Streaming service: https://plus.espn.com/

In Australia on KAYO Sports: https://mainevent.kayosports.com.au/boxing/briedis-vs-opetaia

Like this: Like Loading...