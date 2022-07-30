Josh Kelly vs Lucas Bastida Fight Stream Live on Channel 5 on July 30

Wasserman Boxing presents Josh Kelly vs. Lucas Bastida at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England on Saturday July 30, live on Channel 5.

Also on the card will be young undefeated standouts Aaron Chalmers, and Harlem Eubank.

Josh “Pretty Boy” Kelly (11-1-1, 7 KOs) is ready to continue his winning ways at the 154lbs division on Saturday night as he goes up against tough Argentinean foe Lucas “El Tornado” Bastida in the main event of the Wasserman boxing card.

Kelly, had a few roadblocks in his early career with one loss and a draw, but the 28-year-old is regaining his desire and hunger for the sport, he doesn’t want to be a failed prospect. With his fresh outlook on the sport he will continue to give his best in the ring in hopes of one day landing a world title shot.

Lucas Bastida (18- 1-1, 10 KOs) who also has one loss and one draw to his record, questioned the size of Kelly, claiming he was too small for the division and should go back down to welterweight. This will be the first fight outside of Argentina for Bastida, but he is unaffected by it and will aim to pull of a shock upset in Kelly’s hometown.

Harlem Eubank (14-0, 6 KOs) will take on Eliot Chavez in a 140lbs bout set for 10 rounds of action. The 28-year-old Eubank is following in the footsteps of his cousin Chris Eubank Jr. and hoping to carve his own path in boxing.

Fight Card

Super Welterweight – Josh Kelly vs Lucas Brian Bastida

Super Lightweight – Harlem Eubank vs Eliot Chavez

Heavyweight – Hosea Stewart vs Franklin Ignatius

Super Welterweight – Pat McCormack vs Dimitri Trenel

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Lisa Whiteside vs Jasmina Nad

Middleweight – Aaron Chalmers vs TBA

Josh Kelly vs. Lucas Bastida on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM BST, Live on Channel5 in the UK for more information on how to watch visit: https://wassermanboxing.com/

