Jousce Gonzalez vs Jose Angulo Fight Live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jose Angulo will headline the Golden Boy Fight Night card from the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on July 28. The fight will be shown on DAZN and also Live Streamed on the Golden Boy Boxing YouTube page.

The co-main event features undefeated super bantamweight Manuel Flores taking on Daniel Moncada, and undefeated super featherweight Elnur Abduraimov (9-0, 8 KOs) will take on Leonel Moreno (11-1-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Jousce Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) is an undefeated lightweight prospect who packs a punch with 11 of his 12 victories coming by way of knockout, he will take on a very game Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs) in an 8 round bout.

Manuel Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) also carries an unbeaten record and the talented super bantamweight will try to improve his record against Daniel Moncada (15-6-2, 5 KOs) in an 8 rounder.

Golden Boy Fight Night will stream live on DAZN and on the Golden Boy Boxing Youtube page hosted by Beto Duran and Hall of Fame legend, Bernard Hopkins on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

Fight Card

Super Lightweight – Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jose Angulo

Super Bantamweight – Manuel Flores vs. Daniel Moncada

Super Featherweight – Elnur Abduraimov vs. Leonel Moreno

Women’s Flyweight – Gabriela Fundora vs. Lucia Nunez

Middleweight – Eric Tudor vs. Edgar Valenzuela

Women’s Super Flyweight – Jasmine Artiga vs. Amy Salinas

Super Flyweight – Daniel Barrera vs. Jesus Godinez

