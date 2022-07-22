ONE 159: Reinier de Ridder vs. Vitaly Bigdash FREE Fight Live Stream Video

ONE Championship heads to the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on July 22 for ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash and the mixed MMA and Kickboxing event will live stream for FREE on YouTube.

ONE 159 will feature Mixed Martial Arts, Muay Thai and Kickboxing bouts all on one action packed card and it’s a can’t miss event for fight fans who enjoy all combative forms.

In the main event two-division ONE World Champion Reinier de Ridder will defend his middleweight title against former champ Vitaly Bigdash.

The co-main event has ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd going up against WBC Muay Thai World Champion Lara Fernandez and the super-fight between two kickboxing champions will be for the ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai championship belt.

Fight fans will be able to view the entire fight card on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel Live Stream for FREE, it will be early morning in the USA so make sure to set an alarm to wake up at 3:30 AM on the Westcoast and 6:30 AM o the Eastcoast.

MAIN CARD

Middleweight World Championship – Reinier de Ridder vs. Vitaly Bigdash

Interim Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship – Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez

Strawweight Mixed Martial Arts – Bokang Masunyane vs. Hiroba Minowa

Bantamweight Muay Thai – Muangthai PK.Saenchai vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

Strawweight Kickboxing – Zhang Peimian vs. Aslanbek Zikreev

Strawweight Mixed Martial Arts – Zelang Zhaxi vs. Danial Williams

LEAD CARD

Featherweight Muay Thai – Jo Nattawut vs. Jamal Yusupov

Lightweight Muay Thai – Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Islam Murtazaev replaced by Liam Nolan

Lightweight Mixed Martial Arts – Ariel Sexton vs. Marat Gafurov

Welterweight Mixed Martial Arts – Jin Tae Ho vs. Valmir Da Silva

Women’s Atomweight Mixed Martial Arts – Lea Bivins vs. Zeba Bano

Friday, July 22, 2022 at 6:30 AM ET / 3:30 AM PT on YouTube.



ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash Live Stream Video



Video Upload by One Championship

