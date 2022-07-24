Watch Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe Fight Live Stream on ESPN+

Top Rank presents a double header fight card, Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe and Giovanni Cabrera vs. Gabriel Flores Jr. on Saturday night at the Grand Casino Hinckley in Minnesota on ESPN+.

The main event will put two of the top featherweights in the world in a 10-round bought that will be an all action brawl.

California native Joet Gonzalez comes to fight and Isaac Dogboe of Accra, Ghana is a offensive minded fighter who delivers vicious blows despite his smaller size.

Gonzalez will heave the height and reach, but Dogboe will have the championship experience and power advantage.

It will be a good test for Gonzalez going up against another formidable foe and former world champion in Dogboe.

The co-main vent has undefeated Giovanni Cabrera, best known for helping spar Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao in his last fight before retirement, and Stockton, California fan favorite Gabriel Flores Jr.

Cabrera has the legendary Freddie Roach in his corner, but Flores Jr. doesn’t care who works the corner he is going to bring his flashy style to the ring and make the fight difficult.

Cabrera who had trouble making the 135lb limit before made it with ease on Friday, the fight with Flores Jr. will be a lightweight 10-rounder.

Tonight’s event is promoted by Top Rank and broadcast by ESPN+.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Featherweight – Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe

Lightweight – Giovanni Cabrera vs. Gabriel Flores Jr

Middleweight – Javier Martinez vs. Pachino Hill

Heavyweight – Guido Vianello vs. Rafael Rios

Featherweight – Haven Brady Jr vs. Aaron Echeveste

Heavyweight – Colton Warner vs. James Barnes

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Fernandez

Heavyweight – Antonio Mireles vs. Dennys Reyes

Light Heavyweight – Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Corey Thompson

Middleweight – Antonio Woods vs. Darryl Jones

Heavyweight – Cayman Audie vs. Anthony Garrett

Watch Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT on ESPN+

