Watch Michael Eifert vs. Adriano Sperandio, Dzemski vs. Lorch Fight Live Stream Online

SES boxing promotions holds a loaded boxing event at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany on July 16, headlined by Michael Eifert vs. Adriano Sperandio. The fights will be broadcast live in Germany on MDR and live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States.

The co-main event of the evening is Tom Dzemski vs. Alexander Lorch in another light heavyweight attraction.

In the main event the #8 IBF ranked light heavyweight in the world Michael Eifert (10-1-0) of Germany takes on Italian Adriano Speradino (14-1-0).

Also streaming on the broadcast is undefeated hot prospect Hugo Micallef of Monaco, also known as “The Fresh Prince of Monaco” he is promoted by Top Rank promotions and he will take on Italian Mauro Loli in a six round light welterweight bout.

The fight card will also feature German prospects heavyweight Albon Pervizaj, Olympian lightweight Hamsat Shadalov, middleweight Paul Wall, and lightweight Nenad Stancic.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Michael Eifert vs. Adriano Sperandio

Light Heavyweight – Tom Dzemski vs. Alexander Lorch

Women’s Featherweight – Nina Meinke vs. Eva Hubmayer

Lightweight – Nenad Stancic vs. Brayan Marsina

Welterweight – Julian Vogel vs. Richard Walter

Welterweight – Marlon Dzemski vs. Karim Bericha

Middleweight – Robin Rehse vs. Ganiyou Idriss

Lightweight – Hamsat Shadalov vs. Edwin Tercero

Middleweight – Paul Wall vs. Nikolas Dzurnak

Welterweight – Hugo Micaleff vs. Mauro Loli

Women’s Featherweight – Lara Ochmann vs. Marina Sakharov

Heavyweight – Albon Pervizaj vs. Alvaro Terrero

Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM in Germany and 4:45 PM ET/PT in the USA. The event will be shown on MDR (Germany) and live streamed on ESPN+ (USA). For more information on Eifert vs. Sperandio visit SESboxing.com.

