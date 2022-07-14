Watch Quinton Randall vs Ivan Pandzic, Andrew Murphy vs Isiah Jones Live Stream on UFC Fight Pass

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions heads to the Yakama Legends Casino, Toppenish, Washington on Thursday night with a fight card headlined by top prospects Quinton Randall and Andrew Murphy. The event will be show on UFC Fight Pass via live stream online.

Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. is focusing on his career as a boxing promoter and he has been looking for the best young prospects he can find to promote and help build up.

In the main event 31-year-old Quinton Randall of Houston, Texas will take on Ivan “Cobra” Pandzic of California in an 8-round Welterweight bout.

The co-main event has Andrew “White Lightning” Murphy of Selah, Washington taking on Isiah Jones of Sonora, Mexico in an 10-round super middleweight attraction.

MAIN EVENT – WELTERWEIGHTS (8 Rounds)

Quinton Randall (9-0-1, 2 KOs), Houston, TX 146.8 lbs. vs. Ivan “Cobra” Pandzic (14-1-1, 8 KOs), Rancho Cucamonga, CA 146.6 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – VACANT NBA AMERICAS SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (10 Rounds)

Andrew “White Lightning” Murphy (5-0, 4 KOs), Selah, WA 168 lbs. vs. Isiah Jones (31-13-1, 21 KOs), Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, México 166.8 lbs.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS (8 Rounds)

William Hernandez (8-2, 5 KOs), Burien, WA 141.8 lbs. vs. Magarito Hernandez (2-2-1, 0 KOs), Wapato, WA 141.2 lbs.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (6 Rounds)

Joseph Aguilar (2-0-1, 1 KO), Portland, OR 166.2 lbs. vs. Alarenz Reynolds (1-1, 0 KOs), Auburn, WA 167.2 lbs.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS (6 Rounds)

Chris Johnson (7-0, 1 KO), Bend, OR 153.4 lbs. vs. Devontae McDonald (1-1 0 KOs), Wenatchee, WA 15.6 lbs.

LIGHTWEIGHTS (4 Rounds)

Bryan Sanchez (1-0, 1KO), Portland, OR 135 lbs. vs. Dyllon Cervantes (pro debut), Salt Lake City, UT 133.6 lbs.

INFORMATION:

