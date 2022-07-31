Where to Watch Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr Fight Live Online

Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will broadcast live on SHOWTIME Championship Boxing on July 30th.

Danny “Swift” Garcia is a former two-division world champion and was one of the top guys in the welterweight division, after losing to Errol Spence Jr. he decided that his body could no longer make the 147lbs division comfortably anymore and he went up to the junior middleweight weight class.

Tonight he will take on former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. in his 154lbs debut.

Benavidez was a top amateur standout and so good in his teen years that the hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach took him under his wing and was one of the main sparring partners for the great Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

His path took some bumps and he strayed from his path, but he believes now as a family man with kids he is more focused than ever to provide a future for them and to live up to his potential.

Benavidez will be the underdog but he believes he will have the size over Garcia, tonight will be a great bout between two proud Latino warriors, a Puerto Rico vs. Mexico rivalry that can only deliver an action packed night.

Fight Card

Junior Middleweight – Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr

Heavyweight – Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy

Middleweight – Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Joshua Conley

Junior Middleweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jimmy Williams

Junior Middleweight – Dwyke Flemmings Jr vs. Angelo Thompson

Super Bantamweight – Miguel Roman vs. Marcus Redd

Super Middleweight – Junior Younan vs. Dauren Yeleussinov

Super Featherweight – Ricky Lopez vs. Joe Perez

Junior Middleweight – LeShawn Rodriquez vs. Ismael Villarreal

The fight takes place on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME and live stream online on the SHOWTIME APP available on Apple istore and Android.

For more information on Garcia vs. Benavidez and how to watch the fight online visit: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/fight-night-july-30-2022

