Where to Watch Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe Fight Stream Live Online

Top Rank on ESPN returns on July 23 with an exciting double header headlined by Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe and Giovanni Cabrera vs. Gabriel Flores Jr. live online on ESPN+.

The main event of the evening is a battle between featherweight contenders, former junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe of Accra, Ghana will take on two-time title challenger Joet Gonzalez of Glendora, California in a 10-round featherweight fight.

Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) is a skilled and durable featherweight who only has two losses on his professional record and both were in world title fights.

The Californian wants to continue to rise to another title opportunity but he must get by the hard hitting fighter from Ghana.

Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) will be one tough test for Gonzalez. This is another step up in competition and each time Gonzalez lost. Dogboe has championship experience and also packs a hard punch, he is also aiming for another chance at a title himself. Tonight the featherweights will trade blows in a fight that will be pure action given their styles.

Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe, Giovanni Cabrera vs. Gabriel Flores Jr and undercard will live stream in the United Sates on ESPN+.

Fight Card

Featherweight – Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe

Lightweight – Giovanni Cabrera vs. Gabriel Flores Jr

Middleweight – Javier Martinez vs. Pachino Hill

Heavyweight – Guido Vianello vs. Rafael Rios

Featherweight – Haven Brady Jr vs. Aaron Echeveste

Heavyweight – Colton Warner vs. James Barnes

Lightweight – Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Fernandez

Heavyweight – Antonio Mireles vs. Dennys Reyes

Light Heavyweight – Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Corey Thompson

Middleweight – Antonio Woods vs. Darryl Jones

Heavyweight – Cayman Audie vs. Anthony Garrett

The event takes place at the Grand Casino Hinckley in Minnesota on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on ESPN+.

For more information on how and where to watch Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe Live stream online visit: TopRank.com

Like this: Like Loading...