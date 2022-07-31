Where To Watch Ric Flair’s Last Match Official PPV Live Stream Online

One of the most prolific wrestling figures of all time Ric Flair and one of the legendary promotions Jim Crockett Promotions will pair up for one more event that will be one for the ages.

Ric Flair will step into the squared circle for his final in ring performance as a wrestler. The 73-year-old icon has been in the game since the early 70s and is considered the most charismatic persona to ever grace the ring.

For a proper send off he returns to one of his old stomping grounds in Nashville and under the promotional banner of Jim Crockett.

Flair will pair up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo who is married to Charlotte Flair, and they will take on ring legend Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in what will be an emotional match for fans and for the flair family as this will be the final time he competes as an active wrestler.

The PPV event will also feature a Battle Royal, and two IMPACT championship matches.

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander will take on Jacob Fatu and the Women’s IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will be in a three way match against Deonnna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering.

Official Match Card

Main Event Tag Team Match – Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

IMPACT World Championship Singles Match – Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s IMPACT Knockouts Champion Three-Way Match – Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

Tag Team Match – The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

Singles Match – Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Tag Team Match – The Briscoe Brothers vs. The Von Erichs

Singles Match – Yuya Uemura vs. Ren Narita

Four-Way Match – Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix

Bunkhouse Battle Royal – Adam Priest vs. Big Damo vs. Brian Myers vs. Bully Ray vs. Crimson vs. Crowbar vs. Gringo Loco vs. James Storm vs. Kal Herro vs. Komander vs. Rickey Shane Page vs. Sinn Bodhi vs. Wolfie D vs. TBA

Where to Watch:

Ric Flair’s Last Match is available online via Live Stream on FITE.TV on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT. For more information visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/ric-flairs-last-match/2pbdn/

