Where to Watch Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna Fight Stream Live Online

Golden Boy Promotions presents Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna on July 16, at the Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

In the social media era, Ryan Garcia, is one of the biggest stars in boxing who also has a young fanbase that consists of a new generation glued to YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

What makes Garcia different is he is also a professional boxer who didn’t need social media to make it, he was already established in the Southern California boxing scene as one of the top amateur boxers, and Golden Boy Promotions signed him long before he grew his social media following.

The 23-year-old from Victorville, California is no longer training under the wing of Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez and trainer Eddy Reynoso, he left the San Diego based camp in favor of trainer Joe Goossen in Van Nuys.

This will be the second fight Goossen and Garcia will work together and they are up against a formidable opponent in former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna.

If Garcia is able to defeat a skilled and experienced veteran like Fortuna, it will help silence some of the doubters who say he is just a pretty boy who has a female fan following. This fight will see if he has what it takes to compete with the upper level boxers in and around his division.

Fight Card

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna (140 pounds)

Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Alberto Veron (147 pounds)

Lamont Roach Jr vs. Angel Rodriguez (130 pounds)

Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez (112 pounds)

Where to Watch:

Fight fans can watch the Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna fight live stream on Saturday, July 16, 2022, 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on DAZN at www.dazn.com.

