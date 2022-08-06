How to Watch Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga Fight Live Stream Online

Irish boxer Michael “Mick” Conlan returns to the ring against Miguel Marriaga at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland on Saturday night and the event will be live streamed on ESPN+ and FITE.TV.

Conlan (16-1, 8 KOs) is coming off his first professional boxing loss. In March, Conlan would fight for the WBA world featherweight title against champion Leigh Wood, and was up on the cards, only to be knocked out in the final seconds of the 12th round in a Fight of The Year brawl.

The proud Irish fighter, didn’t dwell on the loss, but vowed to not make the same mistake again of being careless and getting caught when he was already winning.

Tonight he will have cheering Irish fans who will support his road back to title contention and he will be in tough against hard hitting Colombian, Miguel Marriaga.

Marriaga (30-5, 26 KOs) is a 35-year-old veteran of the sport who has been in the ring with Vasiliy Lomachenko, Oscar Valdez and Nicholas Walters.

Just like Conlan, Marriaga wants to climb back to title contention and he will need to pull off an upset to remain in the mix especially at the age of 35.

Also on the card are undefeated up and coming prospects, Irish welterweight sensation Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs), featherweight Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KOs), 154 lbs standout Kieran Molloy (1-0, 1 KOs).

Fight Card

Featherweight – Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga

Welterweight – Tyrone McKenna vs. Chris Jenkins

Junior Middleweight – Kieran Molloy vs. Evgenii Vazem

Super Middleweight – Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban

Featherweight – Kurt Walker vs. Marcos Gabriel Martinez

Welterweight – Paddy Donovan vs. Tom Hill

Lightweight – Tony McGlynn vs. James McGivern

Featherweight – Colm Murphy vs. Ruadhan Farrell

Heavyweight – Thomas Carty vs. Jiri Svacina

Middleweight – Fearghus Quinn vs. Seamus Devlin

Light Welterweight – Sean McComb vs. Ramiro Blanco

US fight fans can watch the Conlan vs. Marriaga live stream on ESPN+ at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on Saturday, August 6, 2022. UK and Irish fans can watch the card on FITE.TV. For more information on how to watch tonight’s fight and other boxing events visit: www.TopRank.com

Like this: Like Loading...