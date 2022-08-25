KSI vs Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda Live Stream Press Conference Video

The KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda Pre-fight press conference will be lived streamed on YouTube on August 25th from London, England.

Popular British YouTube star KSI will be in a unique boxing event where he takes on two opponents in one night.

The fight is billed as 2 Fights 1 Night: KSI vs Swarmz and KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda. The event was a replacement idea since original opponent Alex Wassabi suffered a concussion in training camp and was forced to pull out of the fight.

KSI who is best known in the boxing world for his two boxing matches with fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, is eager to step back into the ring again and put on a spectacle for the fans.

He will open the event by taking on British Rapper Swarmz and then in the main event several fights away he will face professional Mexican boxer Alcaraz Pineda, both bouts will be three rounds each in the cruiserweight division.

Also on the card will FaZe Temperrr vs Slim Albaher and Deji Olatunji vs Fousey in light heavyweight action and several other social media influencer bouts on the card.

The social media boxing event will take place on the 27th of August 2022 at The O2 Arena in London, England and will be live streamed on DAZN.

The KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda Press Conference live stream airs on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 8:00 am ET / 5:00 am PT on DAZN Boxing official YouTube Page.

KSI VS. SWARMZ & LUIS ALCARAZ PINEDA PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE STREAM VIDEO



Video upload by DAZN

