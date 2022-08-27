KSI vs Swarmz and Luis Pineda Live Fight Stream Online on DAZN August 27

KSI vs Swarmz and KSI vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda is a special boxing event where the main event fighter takes on two foes in one night.

The event is billed as 2 fights 1 night an British YouTube sensation KSI will face British rapper Swarmz in the opening fight of the broadcast and Mexican pro boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the main event.

DAZN will cover the event and be in charged of the Live Stream broadcast online.

Also on the card will be popular YouTuber Fousey taking on Deji Olatunji the younger brother of KSI. Fousey is best known for doing prank videos on YouTube and lifestyle videos, Deji does reaction and gaming videos and both have boxing experience so this should be a good competitive match.

Two FaZe clan members will also square up on the card. FaZe Temperrr will fight Slim Albaher in a light heavyweight bout, and FaZe Sensei battles King Kenny in a cruiserweight tussle.

The card is stacked with other action between social media stars who are willing to go head to head in the boxing ring.

The special event takes place at The O2 arena in London, England on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm BST / 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT for more information on the live stream boxing event visit: www.dazn.com

Like this: Like Loading...