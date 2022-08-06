Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson Free Fight Live Stream Prelims Online

Golden Boy Promotions presents a FREE live stream fight card on YouTube as part of the Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Michael McKinson match in Texas on Saturday night.

Ortiz Jr. is one of the fasted rising stars in boxing, and the welterweight knockout artist is currently undefeated with a record of 18 wins and 18 knockouts.

The perfect knockout record shows he is one of the most devastating punchers in boxing pound for pound, and tonight the native Texan will be fighting in front of a hometown crowd in a packed arena ready to cheer their boy on.

McKinson (22-0, 2KOs) is an undefeated southpaw from England, who has the challenge of heading to hostile territory to try and defeated one of the most dangerous young up and coming fighters in boxing.

The 28-year-old McKinson isn’t known as a power puncher with only two knockouts on his record, but he will have to rely on being a southpaw and try to use defense and counter punching to rack up points and hope the judges score it in his favor.

Before the main card fight fans will be able to watch up and coming fighters on the Golden Boy promotions roster on a live stream broadcast that will be available online on Golden Boy’s official YouTube page.

Ortiz Jr. vs. McKinson takes place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The FREE Preliminary Live Stream Card starts at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT on YouTube, the Main Fight Card starts at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on DAZN.

Golden Boy Fight Night Fight Prelim Card

Lightweight – Floyd Schofield vs. Rodrigo Guerrero (8 rounds)

Super Lightweight – Alex Martin vs. Henry Lundy (8 rounds)

Lightweight – Carlos Nava vs. Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya (6 rounds)

Bantamweight – Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Francisco Bonilla Zambrano (4 rounds)

Super Lightweight – Rohan Polanco vs. Dedrick Bell (8 rounds)

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: ORTIZ JR. VS. MCKINSON FREE LIVE STREAM PRELIMS



Upload by Golden Boy Boxing

