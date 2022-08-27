Watch KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda Fight Live Stream Countdown Show

On Saturday night the inaugural MF & DAZN X Series event will be focused on YouTube superstar KSI taking on two opponents in one night!

The British YouTuber turned part-time boxer will open the broadcast against British rapper Swarmz in a 6 round cruiserweight bout.

KSI will then fight again as the main event against professional Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

This event will be risky because even though Swarmz has no boxing experience he could come with the element of surprise and be a difficult task for KSI to face. If he gets knocked out or cut by Swarmz that could nix the main event.

Before the bout the DAZN broadcast team will present a Free live stream pre-fight countdown show where they discuss the fight card and match ups. The Live Stream will be shown on DAZN’s YouTube channel and it will lead into the main fight broadcast on DAZN. The countdown show airs on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT.

2 Fights 1 Night Card

KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda – Cruiserweight

FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher -Light heavyweight

Deji vs. Fousey – Light heavyweight

FaZe Sensei vs. King Kenny – Catchweight

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski – Catchweight

Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN – Heavyweight

Deen The Great vs. Evil Hero – Catchweight

KSI vs. Swarmz – Cruiserweight

KSI VS. SWARMZ & LUIS ALCARAZ PINEDA COUNTDOWN SHOW LIVE STREAM VIDEO



