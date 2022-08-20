Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II Rematch Live Stream on DAZN

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 takes place on Saturday, August 20th at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will be live streamed on DAZN.

The unified heavyweight championship rematch will be an event for the ages to see if the beloved British boxing star Anthony Joshua can reclaim the belts he lost in an upset to Oleksandr Usyk last year.

When Joshua and Usyk first met, the fight was touted as a David vs. Goliath match, and Usyk the former undisputed cruiserweight champion was the underdog heading into the bout.

Joshua was expected to be too big and too strong for the undersized heavyweight challenger, only for the tables to turn and Usyk outboxing and even stunning the much bigger Joshua in the fight.

The questions will emerge if Joshua is able to adjust under new head trainer Robert Garcia of California or will Usyk just have the southpaw slick style that gives Joshua trouble.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles)

Heavyweight – Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei

Light Heavyweight – Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique

Cruiserweight – Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova

Heavyweight – Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson

Light Heavyweight – Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko

Lightweight – Bader Samreen vs. Fuad Tarverdi

Super Welterweight – Rashed Belhasa vs. Traycho Georgiev

Event: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II

Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Date and Time: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT / 6 pm BST / 7 pm CET

TV / Live Stream: DAZN

Like this: Like Loading...