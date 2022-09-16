Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Carlos Takam Fight Stream, How To Watch, Start Time

Undefeated knockout artist Arslanbek “The Lion” Makhmudov will take on experienced veteran Carlos Takam in a heavyweight main event on September 16 at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
The Co-main event will have Canadian favorite Steven Butler taking on American contender Mark DeLuca in a middleweight bout that has the makings of an exciting scrap.
Arslanbek Makmudov is 14 and 0 with all wins by KO. He is one of the most devastating punchers in the division and always looks to finish the show with a bang.
The undefeated heavyweight contender has KO wins over former world champion Samuel Peter and veteran Mariusz Wach, tonight he looks to add another name to his list of knockout victims.
Carlos Takam is 41 years old and comes from Cameroon, the former world title challenger has more experience in the ring but also age could be the deciding factor against Arslanbek.
The size and power of Arslanbek could be too much for the veteran, but funny things have happened in boxing and Takam could pull off the upset.
Fight Card
Heavyweight – Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Carlos Takam
Middleweight – Steven Butler vs Mark DeLuca
Women’s Featherweight – Martine Vallieres Bisson vs Emma Gongora
Super Featherweight – Thomas Chabot vs Armando Ramirez
Super Featherweight – Jean Gardy Francois vs Andres Sanchez Ramirez
Welterweight – Hamza Khabbaz vs Jose Gutierrez Bolanos
How to Watch and Start Time:
“Lion” Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Carlos Takam takes place on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, Live Stream online on Punchinggrace.com