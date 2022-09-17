Expect Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 to be Boring and Predictable

Boring! Here we go! The Trilogy.

What can we expect from Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin III? Well, I can guarantee you, you won’t’ see any ability you have not already seen.

Canelo will do what he has always done, and Triple G, let’s say 3G, will do what he has done. They both have good command over their punches and the type of punches they throw.

You won’t see a faster Canelo and you won’t see a faster 3G. Some say you will see a slower, weaker 3G. I’m not too sure about that.

To me, since they know each other so well, they will both be cautious and deliberate. They are both patient and plotting. Sounds like a boring fight, with not so much action. Or maybe not boring to you, if you thought the other two fights were exciting.

To me they were Boring!!! And not only boring but very predictable.

They are not going to fight like young kids. That’s stupid, why would you fight like young kids when you don’t have to. Canelo will be very conservative with letting his hands go. Golovkin will let a few more punches go than Canelo.

Most fans think that Canelo is going to steam-roll 3G and just beat the hell out of him. As a matter of fact, Las Vegas odds say the same thing. But how can that be?

Canelo has not steam-rolled him yet. Don’t think he will this time either. 3G is too smart to be steam-rolled and Canelo is too afraid of running out of gas to try to steam-roll 3G. All of this says BORING!!

So, how will it be judged? First things first, MONEY. Canelo brings a lot of money to boxing. This means Canelo will get every consideration in every instance of question. This means the judges will weigh Canelo’s output and efforts as more effective. Why, cause “Money Talks and Bullsh#t Walks”. Canelo is still young, in his prime they say, and there is more money to be made down the way.

Can Golovkin win? Sure, 3G can win but it must be clear and decisive. All the close rounds won’t go his way. There can be no close rounds for 3G, he will be scored out of close rounds. 3G must hurt Canelo and change the way Canelo is fighting.

Which brings me to the second thing, FIGHTING. Golovkin cannot fight Canelo to win. He must box Canelo to win. Canelo’s losses are to boxers, not fighters. His losses are to boxers that didn’t let up. For 3G to win he has to start out boxing and not stop boxing. This doesn’t mean that he won’t have to fight a little bit, because he will have to fight, here and there, but fighting for 12 rounds will get him knocked out.

Well, you say, he fought Canelo in the first fight, and many fans believe 3G won the first fight. And I say, 3G is 40 years old now. Enough said. Well, you say he, 3G, boxed him in the second fight and he lost. And I say, did he really lose the fight or did the judges score it a loss. Enough said.

I say this in closing. Golovkin must box a lot to win. Meaning, box with a very high output, throw lots of punches to win. 3G must hurt Canelo to win. 3G must have a good defense to win; don’t get hurt by Canelo.

Miracles happen. It would take a miracle for 3G Golovkin to win.

