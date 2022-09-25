Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura Boxing Exhibition Live Stream on RIZIN

Floyd “Money” Mayweather returns to the boxing ring in an exhibition bout against Japanese MMA superstar Mikuru Asakura on September 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, live on FITE.

The Super Rizin event will be a mix of boxing, MMA and kickboxing bouts and is for pure entertainment.

Mayweather’s bodyguard Jizzy Mack will even be on the card fighting Asakura’s bodyguard Kouzi in an open weight boxing exhibition.

Mayweather has made a fortune in the professional boxing ranks and now in his retirement he is making millions participating in exhibition bouts around the globe.

This will be his second exhibition under the RIZIN Japanese promotional banner, his first one was against Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14 in 2018 and he knocked out the young Japanese fighter in the first round.

Tonight he takes on another Japanese fighter but this time a bigger and stronger foe, and this will be an interesting match because Asakura received some first hand advice from Mayweather’s rival Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao who will be in attendance at the fight.

Maybe a possible rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao is on the horizon under the RIZIN banner?

Super RIZIN Fight Card

Boxing Exhibition – 3 X 3 – Catchweight

Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. (50-0,27 KO’s boxing), USA vs. Mikuru Asakura (16-3-0 MMA), Toyohashim, Japan.

Kickboxing – 3 X 3 – Catchweight

Nada Yoshinaro (41-6-1, 26 KOs), Japan vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet (pro debut), Thailand

Boxing Exhibition – 3 X 3 – Open Weight

Kouzi “Emperor” Tanaka (31-16-2, 10 KOs), Japan vs. Jizzy Mack (Ray Vinci Sadeghi), USA

MMA – 3 X 3 – Featherweights

Kota Miura (1-0-0), Japan vs. Bunchual Phonsungnoen (pro debut), Thailand

The Pay-Per-View event will be available to watch online through FITE TV for $29.99 and after the Mayweather vs. Asakura card, RIZIN 38 will show also available via PPV on FITE TV for $14.99.

For more information visit https://www.fite.tv/watch/mayweather-vs-asakura/2pbuk/

