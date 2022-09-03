How to Watch BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol Fight Stream Live Online

BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol is a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event that will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on August 3rd and will be live streamed online on FITE.TV and the BKTV app.
The event will be stacked with loads of fighting action between talented Thai fighters trying their hand in the art of bare knuckle fisticuffs.
The headline event will be legendary fan favorite kickboxer and Muay Thai specialist Buakaw Banchamek making his BKFC debut against Turkish fighter Erkhan Varol.
Buakaw Banchamek is 40 and Erkhan Varol who is also making his debut in Bare Knuckle style boxing, is 41 years old, so this makes it a fairly even match up when it comes to age.
Both fighters have loads of fight experience, with Varol having over 120 fights in kickboxing but Buakaw has the far superior record and championship pedigree with more wins against top tier opposition.
The fight will be a fun can’t miss event from Thailand.
BKFC Thailand 3 Fight Card
Buakaw Banchamek vs. Erkan Varol
Pongpisan Chunyong vs. Surasak Sukkhamcha
Chaloemporn Sawatsuk vs. Dominic Ahnee
Steve Banks vs. Ahmed Abdelfattah
Maseng Sornchai vs. Jakkaphop Rattanamangsang
Mikhail Vetrila vs. Luis Paulo Terra
Pipat Mike Chaiporn vs. Frank Sirahat
Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang vs. Chesu Nuval
Somchai Ainthida vs. Suban Malopho
Tai Emery vs. Rungarun Khunchai
Sadudee Srimueang vs. Malinda Amarasinghe
Kantapon Petsang vs. Sophong Satho
How to Watch:
BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol takes place on August 3, 2022 at 7:00 am ET / 4:00 am PT and the live stream will be available on BKTV and FITE.TV.