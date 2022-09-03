How to Watch BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol Fight Stream Live Online

BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol is a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event that will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on August 3rd and will be live streamed online on FITE.TV and the BKTV app.

The event will be stacked with loads of fighting action between talented Thai fighters trying their hand in the art of bare knuckle fisticuffs.

The headline event will be legendary fan favorite kickboxer and Muay Thai specialist Buakaw Banchamek making his BKFC debut against Turkish fighter Erkhan Varol.

Buakaw Banchamek is 40 and Erkhan Varol who is also making his debut in Bare Knuckle style boxing, is 41 years old, so this makes it a fairly even match up when it comes to age.

Both fighters have loads of fight experience, with Varol having over 120 fights in kickboxing but Buakaw has the far superior record and championship pedigree with more wins against top tier opposition.

The fight will be a fun can’t miss event from Thailand.

BKFC Thailand 3 Fight Card

Buakaw Banchamek vs. Erkan Varol

Pongpisan Chunyong vs. Surasak Sukkhamcha

Chaloemporn Sawatsuk vs. Dominic Ahnee

Steve Banks vs. Ahmed Abdelfattah

Maseng Sornchai vs. Jakkaphop Rattanamangsang

Mikhail Vetrila vs. Luis Paulo Terra

Pipat Mike Chaiporn vs. Frank Sirahat

Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang vs. Chesu Nuval

Somchai Ainthida vs. Suban Malopho

Tai Emery vs. Rungarun Khunchai

Sadudee Srimueang vs. Malinda Amarasinghe

Kantapon Petsang vs. Sophong Satho

How to Watch:

BKFC Thailand 3: Buakaw vs Varol takes place on August 3, 2022 at 7:00 am ET / 4:00 am PT and the live stream will be available on BKTV and FITE.TV.

