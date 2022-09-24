Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker Fight Stream, How To Watch Live, Time and Date

Undefeated heavyweight contender Joe Joyce of Great Britain is taking on former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand and Women’s featherweight champions Amanda Serrano and Sarah Mahfoud will put their respective titles on the line in a unification bout live from the AO Arena in Manchester, England on September 24th.

A lot of people have written off Joe Joyce as being too old to contender for a title at age 37, but the Olympic silver medalist believes he is at his peak and still fresh because even though he has started late in the pro ranks his body has less wear and tear.

On Saturday night he is going to be in against an elusive former world champion in Joseph Parker and this will be a very interesting test for the knockout artist to see if he can be the first man to knockout the tough New Zealander.

Joseph Parker will utilize his movement and boxing skills to keep the robotic Joyce at bay. Joyce has knockout all but one of his 14 opponents and he is aiming to make Parker another KO victim.

The co-main event has proud Puerto Rican champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano putting her WBO and WBC featherweight belts on the line in a unification bout against undefeated IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud of the Faroe Islands.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker

Women’s Featherweight Championship Unification – Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud (WBO, WBC, IBF Titles)

Welterweight – Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi

Super Featherweight – Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace

Middleweight – Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley

Featherweight – Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini

Middleweight – James Heneghan vs. Rod Douglas Jr

Lightweight – Callum Thompson vs. Delmar Thomas

Super Lightweight – Amaar Akbar vs. Karlo Wallace

Super Middleweight – Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio

Cruiserweight – Tommy Fletcher vs. Toni Visic

How To Watch Joyce vs. Parker Live Stream Online:

The fights will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the USA and on BT Sport Box Office in the UK on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT / 6:00 PM BST.

Like this: Like Loading...