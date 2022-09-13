Luis “Koreano” Torres vs. Cesar “Torito” Gutierrez Fight Live Stream on September 16

Stacked Mexican Independence Day card to showcase top Mexican prospects this Friday at 10 p.m. ET /7 p.m. PT streaming Live & Free from Mexico on Canela.tv and Canela Sports

LOS ANGELES (September 12, 2022) – Many of the leading Mexican boxing prospects will be showcased this Friday night on Mexican Independence Day on the latest installment of the popular “Canela Boxeo” series, presented by CANELA TV, at Expo Palenque in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico.

Co-promoted by World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), led by CEO Terry Hollan and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor, and De La O Promotions, “Canela Boxeo” is streamed live and for FREE on the third Friday night of every month, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, from various venues in Mexico.

In a rare match-up between undefeated prospects, Mexican lightweight Luis “Koreano” Torres (16-0, 10 KOs), rated No. 20 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), and Cesar “Torito” Gutierrez (14-0-2, 5 KOs) will battle in the 10-round main event. Torres is the reigning WBC Latino Lightweight Champion and former WBC Youth Silver Lightweight titleholder.

.

Red-hot Mexican prospect Marco Moreno Cota (8-0, 6 KOs) and Kevin Piedrahita (6-1, 6 KOs), of Colombia, In the 8-round co-featured event. Cota, 20, was a standout amateur who compiled a 146-4 record, while Piedrahita is dangerous having won all of his 5 pro fights by knockout.

“It’s very rare in boxing these days to see 16-0 and 14-0 prospects fighting each other and we have it on our third show, headlining on CANELA.TV and the new ‘Canelo Boxeo’ series,” Taylor noted. “Luis Torres is quickly becoming must-see TV and Marco Cota versus Piedrahita has all the makings of an instant classic. And all the action can only be seen LIVE and FREE on CANELA TV!”

Cota’s younger brother, 17-year-old Alejandro Cota (3-0, 1 KO), will also be in action against featherweight Alex Fuentas Borbon (2-0, 1 KO) in a 4-round bout. Cota was 114-6 as an amateur, including 4-time Sonora State and 2021 National champion.

Also fighting on this stacked Mexican Independence Day card is unbeaten Honduran flyweight Gegardo (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. Israel Flores Lopez (4-4, 3 KOs) in a 6-round Special Flyweight Attraction, as well as Pedro Penunvri (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Jan “El Leo” Rodriguez Martinez (1-2, 0 KOs) in a 4-round super featherweight contest.

Card subject to change.

