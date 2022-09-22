RIZIN: Floyd Mayweather vs Mikuru Asakura Fight Live Stream on September 24

TENAFLY, NJ (September 22, 2022) – Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura held an open workout today in Tokyo for their pay-per-view boxing exhibition for this Saturday night’s Super RIZIN, presented by Japanese MMA company RIZIN Fighting Federation.

The event will be distributed by Integrated Sports across North America live on Cable and Satellite Pay Per View via iN Demand, DIRECTV, DISH, Shaw PPV, Rogers, Bell TV, and SaskTel priced at $29.99. Additionally, it will be broadcast via Digital PPV on FITE (all FITE mobile, OTT Streaming and Smart TV apps) and PPV.com.

Integrated Sports will distribute Super RIZIN, headlined by the exhibition match between Mayweather, the International Boxing Hall of Famer and former 5-division world champion, and Japanese 2-time mixed-martial-arts champion Asakura, live this Saturday night (Sept. 24), starting at 11 p.m. ET, from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The Mayweather-Asakura boxing exhibition headlines the Super RIZIN PPV, which will also feature a kickboxing match between 21-year-old Battle of Muaythai Flyweight Champion Yoshinari Nadaka (41-6-1, 26 KOs) and So Trakunpet Bandasak, as well as two MMA matches showcasing young Japanese professional fighters.

Mayweather- Asakura is scheduled for 3 rounds. The 45-year-old Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record, fights out of Las Vegas. This will mark the first boxing match for Asakura, 30, who has a 16-3-0 MMA record.

Like this: Like Loading...