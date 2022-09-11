Social Gloves: No More Talk! McBroom vs. AnEsonGib Fight Stream, How To Watch, Start Time

Social Gloves: No More Talk! Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib takes place on Saturday night at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California with a stacked undercard featuring Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson, and Nick “Swaggy P” Young taking on Minikon.

Austin McBroom is coming off a successful Social Gloves event when he headlined against Tik Tok sensation Bryce Hall and eventually stopped the popular social media star in their match.

McBroom has called out the likes of Jake Paul and other social media stars, but only AnEsonGib has stepped up to accept the challenge.

AnEsonGib has fought Jake Paul and was stopped by the current boxing star in the first round, he has since improved and beat Tik Tok star Taylor Holder by decision in the first Social Gloves event.

Tonight he will take on the promoter of the event in Austin McBroom and it will be a six round light heavyweight bout.

NBA star Nick Young also known as “Swaggy P” was originally scheduled to fight California rapper BlueFace but now he is taking on a late replacement in Minikon, someone that Swaggy P doesn’t even known. This could be a bad last minute change for the former NBA Laker in his boxing debut.

The most interesting fight of the night is likely the battle between to of the best NFL running backs of the last ten years, when Adrian “AD” Peterson takes on Le’Veon Bell in a four round heavyweight bout.

Peterson weighed in at a solid 218 pounds while Bell only weighed 204 pounds closer to the cruiserweight division, this will be their boxing debut and a lot of casuals will tune in just for that fight.

Social Gloves Fight Card

Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib

Adrian Peterson vs. Le’veon Bell

Nick “Swaggy P” Young vs. Minikon

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh

Cory Wharton vs. Chase Demoor

Mathias Radcliffe vs. Trenton Gibson

Marco Deckmann vs. Abimbola Osuandario

Jerry Bradford vs. Darynn Leyva

Jalan Walker vs. Moises Sixto Gomez

Jaivion Cardinal vs. Kynndale Prather

How To Watch and What Time Does Event Start:

Social Gloves: No More Talk! airs on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT.

The Pay-Per-View event stream will be shown live online FITE.TV: https://www.fite.tv/watch/social-gloves-mcboom-vs-gib/2pbs5/

